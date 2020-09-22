1/
James Nelson Capp
1946 - 2020
JAMES NELSON CAPP
March 10, 1946 September 17, 2020
James Nelson Capp, 74, of Loveland, formerly of Colorado Springs passed away on September 17, 2020. James attended the Colorado School of the Deaf and the Blind. Visitation will be held on September 22, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W 28th St, Greeley, Colorado. Graveside Service will be held on September 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W. 28th Street, Greeley, Colorado. Stoddard Funeral Home of Greeley is entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 PM
Stoddard Funeral Home
SEP
23
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703307301
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Jim was such a joyous person. He worked at the Colorado College and i did work in the office. He came down to the office often and we had such a good time. He even would teach me some sign. We always gave him a big party on his birthday and just to watch t tear the wrappings and trying to catch the ballons. He was loved by all the students and he read the Wall Street journal read the Wall Street Journal every day.. Jim was my hero. May god bless Jim and may he read in peace.
Marcia Lee
Friend
