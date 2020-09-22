Capp

JAMES NELSON CAPP

March 10, 1946 September 17, 2020

James Nelson Capp, 74, of Loveland, formerly of Colorado Springs passed away on September 17, 2020. James attended the Colorado School of the Deaf and the Blind. Visitation will be held on September 22, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W 28th St, Greeley, Colorado. Graveside Service will be held on September 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W. 28th Street, Greeley, Colorado. Stoddard Funeral Home of Greeley is entrusted with the arrangements.







