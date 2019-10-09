Ellis

JAMES PATRICK ELLIS

October 23, 1957 September 24, 2019

James Patrick Ellis, born 10/23/1957 in El Dorado Kansas, passed away peacefully on September 24, at the age of 61. James grew up in Security and graduated in 1976 from Widefield High School. He received his BA from the University of Southern Colorado in 1980. James spent his career as a disc jockey in clubs around Colorado Springs, Denver and Pueblo, then became a casino card dealer. He loved fast cars, cards, coins, his Corvette, his dogs and his many friends. He was a savant with numbers and we will miss tapping into him for a long forgotten street address, date or phone number. He is survived by his love, Debbie Jordan, his brothers, Hal and Ken Ellis, his sister, Sue Ellis Allon, his aunt, Carolyn Shogrin, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a luncheon to celebrate James' life at noon on Saturday, October 12 at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs at the Clubhouse.





