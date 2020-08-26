Pepper
JAMES "JIM" PEPPER
1950 - 2020
Our father, James "Jim" Pepper, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 after 70 full years of life. He was born in Boone, IA, met the love of his life, Jane, in Maryville, MO, and eventually planted his roots in Colorado where he lived since 1975. Building was his career, but Coaching was his passion. Along with Jane he spent countless hours with the youth of Corpus Christi, St. Peter's, and St. Mary's as a leader, mentor, role model, and coach. Jim's family includes his wife Jane, son Mick and his wife Becki, son Mark and his wife Erin, daughter Kaite and her husband Matt Morse, parents Bonnie and the late Gerald, and siblings Steve, Bill, Gail, Penny, Dave, and Andy. His pride and joy was the grandchildren Maddie, Mackenzie, Mason, Jack, Caleb, Emmie, A.J., Charlie, Ridge, and Brody. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, CO on Saturday, August 29th at 1:00 PM followed by a celebration of life at Fox Run Regional Park (Pavilion One) from 3:00 PM until the stories run dry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone so inclined contribute to the Jim Pepper Memorial Fund. The funds beneficiaries include the charities that Jim held most dear - St. Peter Catholic School, St. Mary's High School, and Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. Please visit www.ellisfamilyservices.com
for more information about Jim, guestbook on his Tribute Wall, services, and fund.