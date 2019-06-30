Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Markey

JAMES PETER MARKEY

March 3, 1932

June 26, 2019

"Chief" James Peter Markey, age 87, a resident of Colorado Springs for the last 34 years, passed away on June 26, 2019 at Liberty Heights Assisted Living.

Jim was born on March 3, 1932 in Norfolk, Nebraska to the late James Leslie and Elizabeth (O'Brien) Markey. He was the fourth of nine siblings, six sisters and two brothers.

His family moved to the Denver area and settled in Englewood while Jim was in grade school. He attended St. Louis Grade School and graduated from St. Francis De Sales High School in 1950.

He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad throughout his high school years but rather than follow his father into a career with the railroad he was called to a life of service to his nation.

Jim was home on leave from the Pacific visiting family when he met Marjorie Ann Dunphy in Wood River, Nebraska in 1953. He and Marge married in Wood River three years later in May of 1956. Together they had two daughters, Barbara and Colleen. From Morocco to Labrador to the Mojave Desert and several SAC bases in between Jim, Marge, Barb and Colleen traveled the globe throughout Jim's Air Force career. They experienced a rich, full life as a supportive Air Force family.

Jim served his country in uniform for over 31 years. Initially, he served in the Colorado National Guard then for 30 years in the United States Air Force. He liked to share that when he was in the Guard he would ride the train from Denver to Colorado Springs to duty at Camp Carson before it was a Fort. A dedicated Air Policeman/Security Policeman, he spent most of his career in Strategic Air Command and Air Force Systems Command. He saw action during the

After Jim's retirement from the Air Force in 1981, he spent 20 years as a Civil Servant at Edwards Air Force Base, California and in Colorado Springs.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Marge. He is survived by his two daughters: Barbara (Chuck) Coghlin of Colorado Springs, and Colleen (David) Rondinelli of Littleton, Colorado. He has four wonderful grandchildren: Megan, Mary, Charlie and Anthony (Tony).

He'll be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. with the Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 N. Carefree Circle. Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area A.

