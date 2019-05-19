Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES R. BEACH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SFC JAMES R. BEACH

U.S. ARMY, (RET.)

August 3, 1934

May 1, 2019

James R. Beach, 84, died May 1, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

James was born August 3, 1934 in Albany, Georgia to the late Annie Smith and Thomas Beach.

He served in the United States Army from 1954 - 1975. James started his Army career as a Military Policeman, then changed his MOS to a Recreation Specialist. During his Vietnam tour he worked with a variety of music, sports and movie stars.

James became an honorary Lakota Sioux and was presented with an eagle feather by Medicine Man Sonny Peace Pipe in May, 1990 for his work with Boxelder Job Corps residents from the Pine Ridge Reservation. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas J. Beach; sisters, Beverly Simms and Lucille Gamble; and great-granddaughter, Kameron Beacham-Brooks.

James is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Carolyn E. Beach; his daughters, Karen Beacham and Carol Beach. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Keith Beacham, Ramona Beacham, Sabrina Beacham and Andre (Jacqui) Beach; ten great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Tammy Livingston.

Celebration of Life, 1:00PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019, Calvary United Methodist Church, 4210 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James' memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.dav.org







