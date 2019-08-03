Poach
JAMES R POACH
April13, 1936
July 28, 2019
Lieutenant-Colonel James R. Poach, U.S. Army (Ret.) LTC. James R. Poach, devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at his Colorado Springs home on July 28, 2019, at the age of 83. Jim was born on April 13, 1936 to James R. Poach Jr. and Winifred R. Poach.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Rita Poach; son, Richard (Pamela) Poach; son, David (Sharon) Poach; daughter, Julie (Andrew) Walter; daughter, Kathleen Poach; granddaughters: Shannon (Colin) Hutchison, Amanda Poach, Kendall Poach, Lauren Walter; grandsons: David Poach ll, Colson Poach, Matthew Walter, Nathan Walter; great grandson, Cole Hutchison.
Funeral service and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A more detailed obituary can be viewed online at jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019