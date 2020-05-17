Pollard

JAMES ROBERT POLLARD

May 13, 2020

James Robert Pollard passed away at the age of 65 on May 13, 2020 following a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. Jim was born to Dr Joseph S. and Rosamond Pollard in Colorado Springs, Colorado in April 1955 and resided in Navarre, Florida at the time of his death. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 32 years, Judith Pollard. He is survived by his siblings Elizabeth (Betty) Conrad, Steve and Jan Pollard, and Carol Pollard. He is also survived by his daughter Stacy Mairtin (Stephen), son Steve Kenney, and grandchildren Victoria Clements, Sean Kenney, and Marissa Kenney.

We will miss his smile, his laughter, his know-it-all attitude, and the love he so openly shared with all of us.

A private service for family will be held at a later date.







