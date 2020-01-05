Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James S. Stiltner. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Service 11:00 AM Holy Apostles Catholic Church 4925 North Carefree Circle Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stiltner

JAMES S. STILTNER

October 2, 1935 December 30, 2019

James S. Stiltner passed away December 30, 2019 at his home, where his loving wife, Anna, cared for him throughout his illness.

Jim was born Oct 2, 1935 in Grundy, VA to Corbit and Alice Stiltner. Jim left Virginia at age 17 to join the Air Force and soon after landed at Chanute AFB in Illinois, where he met and married his beautiful wife Anna. They were happily married for 58 years. Duty called, and the family was moved to Baltimore, Maryland for a short time. The family then moved to Turkey when Jim was reassigned, where they lived off base. After Turkey came California's Travis AFB where Jim and Anna first began keeping their young family busy with outdoor activities like fishing, camping, and gardening.

Jim's final Air Force assignment led the family to Colorado Springs, CO and the Air Force Academy where he worked in Hospital Administration before joining American Family Insurance in 1975. Jim exceeded all expectations as an agent with Anna at his side for 32 years. The Stiltner family added skiing, sledding, and an even bigger garden to their list of outdoor activities in Colorado. The garden produced many seasons of beans, corn, peppers, onions, and cucumbers which were canned along with many jams, jellies, pickles that were shared with family, friends, and local charities.

The world lost a truly good man, he was an example of what a husband, father, grandfather, businessman, friend, and Christian should be. His generosity knew no bounds.

Jim was a supporter and member of HBA of Colorado Springs and Chairman of the Golf Committee for many years.

Jim was adored by his wife, four children, grandchildren, and extended family and always put them first.

His family loved him so much, and has so much gratitude that they were all so blessed to be a part of his life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your in Jim's name. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on January 10, 2020 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 North Carefree Circle, Colorado Springs, 80917







