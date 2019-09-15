Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Tyler Hardy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES TYLER HARDY

October 21, 2000 September 9, 2019

Tyler Hardy was truly loved by so many. He was born with what his grandmother would call, a fire in his belly.

Everyone who knows Tyler describes him as one of the most unique and enigmatic young men they have ever known. He never failed to make an instant impression and was impossible to ignore.

He was determined and headstrong from the very beginning, and he was honing those qualities to become a successful and beautiful man.

Tyler was so very dear to his family and friends. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh, and stayed true to himself throughout.

His family cannot express their sadness at his untimely and unexpected loss, but they can attest to their love and appreciation for the time they had, and the memories they shared.

A celebration of Tyler's life will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 1 p.m. at Austin Bluffs Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, Tyler's family is requesting donations to the Tyler Hardy Memorial Foundation, to support victim advocacy, to honor Tyler's legacy.

Gifts can be made to the Tyler Hardy Memorial Foundation by:

-- Venmo:

@Tyler-Memorial

-- Zelle:

[email protected];

Benjamin Garrett

-- At any Wells Fargo bank: Just ask to give to the Tyler Hardy Memorial Foundation.





