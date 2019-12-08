Cassell

JAMES WALTER CASSELL

December 3, 2019

James Walter Cassell, known to his friends as "Jim", passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the age of 66. Survivors include a son, Joshua Wayne Cassell and Grandson Jaden Wesley Cassell from his marriage to Beverly Ballou, two brothers, Charles Cassell (Kitty), and Todd Cassell, as well as several nephews and a niece.

A native of Virginia Jim graduated from Thomas Dale High School and John Tyler Community College before joining the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 1979, then worked in Civil Service until his retirement in 2004.

A private memorial service will he held in Virginia. Donations in memory of Jim can be made to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH. 45250-0301





