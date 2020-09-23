WillardJAMES WILLARDOctober 10, 1951 September 10, 2020James Willard, 68 of Divide, Colorado went to be with our Lord on Thurs, Sept 10, 2020.He was born on Oct 10, 1951 in Montpelier, Indiana to Walter Kitchen Willard and Dorthea Irene Bennett. From the age of one he was raised by his grandmother Violet Holdren in South Bend, Indiana.He was preceded in death by his youngest son Christopher Louis Willard on Dec 2, 2017.He is survived by his wife of 37 years Tracy Willard, his children; Atlantis Asher, Norah Charles, James Harvey and Joshua Harvey. Also survived by his grandchildren; Ethan Willard, Riley Willard, Noah Willard, Keeley Asher, Skyler Hargue and Aliyah Harvey.Jimmy met his wife of 37 years in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1983. Having a passion for music they played their first "gig" on their wedding night!Jimmy was the leader of the band. As a duo, and going through an agency, they played music for a living for 30 years. Traveling together as T.J. Willard they toured the country playing in 32 states while homeschooling their 3 sons.In 1985 they settled down in Florida to be the house band at the Surfside in Cocoa Beach. Picking up more members for the band and changing their name to Saxy Lady and the Surfcats. Jim, being the leader of the band, was the Daddycat.Supplementing the music through the years Jim worked at Colorado Springs Music, published an entertainment guide called "Springs Action", wrote for a music magazine called "Brevard Live" and worked with his brother in law as a drywall hanger.In 2012 Jim and Tracy retired from the music business and went to work for the convenience and gas station "Western" in their new hometown of Divide, Colorado. After becoming the manager of the small chain store it was sold to "Alta" and they moved him to the big store in Woodland Park where he managed until 2019.Jim then retired and spent the last year of his life with his wife enjoying each other's company.Jim and Tracy always joked about being the "same person" and never spent even one day without seeing each other for 37 years!Jimmy made many good friends all over the country and here in Colorado. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.Jimmy's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mountain Memorial Funeral Home, 51 CR 5, Divide, CO.