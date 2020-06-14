Hopkins

JAMES "JIM" WILLIAM HOPKINS

September 19, 1949 May 31, 2020

James "Jim" Hopkins, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, teacher, coach, and friend, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on May 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. His love of his family and his faith in God always brought him peace.

Jim married his best friend, Mary Laura, November 6, 1971, and raised four children with kindness, love, joy, and humility. He taught us to love nature, to value family, to cherish books, and to see beauty in the world.

Jim retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel after 25 years of service. In his second career he followed his passion for literature as a high school English teacher and Forensics coach. He taught for one year at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, 16 years at Liberty High School, and then found his teaching family at St. Mary's High School in Colorado Springs, where he taught English and coached Speech and Debate for 5 years.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary Laura Hopkins; children Liz Germonprez (Matt), Emily Hopkins, Steve Hopkins (Allie), and Paul Hopkins; his grandchildren Zoe and Sage Hopkins and Maggie and Nate Germonprez; and his sisters Martha Smith and Janet Basham.

A private mass with family and close friends will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10am. Private interment will be at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery on July 1st. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution in Jim's name to Saint Mary's High School of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute in Denver, or Hospice of Colorado Springs.







