James William Hopkins
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hopkins
JAMES "JIM" WILLIAM HOPKINS
September 19, 1949 May 31, 2020
James "Jim" Hopkins, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, teacher, coach, and friend, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on May 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. His love of his family and his faith in God always brought him peace.
Jim married his best friend, Mary Laura, November 6, 1971, and raised four children with kindness, love, joy, and humility. He taught us to love nature, to value family, to cherish books, and to see beauty in the world.
Jim retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel after 25 years of service. In his second career he followed his passion for literature as a high school English teacher and Forensics coach. He taught for one year at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, 16 years at Liberty High School, and then found his teaching family at St. Mary's High School in Colorado Springs, where he taught English and coached Speech and Debate for 5 years.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary Laura Hopkins; children Liz Germonprez (Matt), Emily Hopkins, Steve Hopkins (Allie), and Paul Hopkins; his grandchildren Zoe and Sage Hopkins and Maggie and Nate Germonprez; and his sisters Martha Smith and Janet Basham.
A private mass with family and close friends will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10am. Private interment will be at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery on July 1st. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a contribution in Jim's name to Saint Mary's High School of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute in Denver, or Hospice of Colorado Springs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved