JAMES WILLIAM LILLY
June 11, 1947
June 22, 2020
A Colorado Springs native. Survived by wife, Julie Lilly; son, James Lilly; stepson, Kevin Harrell; step grandchildren, Cory, Tyler, Justin, Emily and Abby and by many former colleagues and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. He retired from the CSPD in 1998 after 30+ years of honorable service. He was able to enjoy retirement by spending time with his family, fishing and being outdoors. He will be lovingly remembered.
At his request, no services are to be held.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.