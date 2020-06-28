LillyJAMES WILLIAM LILLYJune 11, 1947June 22, 2020A Colorado Springs native. Survived by wife, Julie Lilly; son, James Lilly; stepson, Kevin Harrell; step grandchildren, Cory, Tyler, Justin, Emily and Abby and by many former colleagues and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. He retired from the CSPD in 1998 after 30+ years of honorable service. He was able to enjoy retirement by spending time with his family, fishing and being outdoors. He will be lovingly remembered.At his request, no services are to be held.