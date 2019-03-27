Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jameson John Goodyear. View Sign

Goodyear

JAMESON JOHN GOODYEAR

December 3, 1973 March 18, 2019

Jameson John Goodyear, 45 passed away March 18, 2019 at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree. He was born December 3, 1973 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. He grew up in Manitou Springs where he attended Kindergarten through High School. He received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs which led him to a career focused on sustainable energy and working on prestigious projects for both RTD in Denver and Skyline Products in Colorado Springs.

Jameson embodied what it meant to live and love. He gave unconditionally and brought a level of joy, kindness and honesty to everyone he met. Jameson enjoyed exploring and camping in the hills around Manitou while growing up. He continued his love of the outdoors throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Goodyear. He is survived by his mother Kathleen (Max) Hulsey, sister Alicia (Dave) Lichens, step brother Matt (Tiffany) Hulsey, step sisters Marissa (Craig) Weaver, Merody Broom and many loving aunts, uncles, their spouses, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Friday March 29th at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church at 2030 W Colorado Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Memorial contributions can be made to your local homeless shelter, food bank and soup kitchen. Please donate your time and money to those in need.







