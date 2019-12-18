Guest Book View Sign Service Information Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery 10201 Grant St Thornton , CO 80229 (303)-451-6674 Send Flowers Obituary

Ververs

JAMI K, VERVERS

October 3, 1968 December 11, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of our beloved Jami on December 11, 2019. She was born October 3, 1968 in Colorado Springs.

Jami moved to the Denver area and went to Gateway High School in Aurora, CO. She also attended Barnes Business College.

She had a bright and cheerful personality that would light up the room and her laughter was contagious. She loved to travel and loved her two cocker spaniels Ralph and Rosie. She had a kindness for rescue dogs of which she had many.

She was married to Michael Munshower the love of her life. The two of them made their home in Westminster, CO. Jami made her career as a barista at several well-known restaurants in the Denver area until she could no longer work due to disability. She made many friends and loved life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Molly Jacobs. She is survived by her husband Michael, her father Charlie Ververs, stepmother Judy, brother Charlie Ververs Jr., nephews Charlie Ververs lll, Cooper Ververs, in-laws and many cousins.

A private family gathering will be held Thursday in Westminster, CO with celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations the family request donations be made to RMCR (Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue) PO Box 482, Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134





Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019

