Hutchens
JAMIE A. HUTCHENS
November 25, 1959
July 19, 2019
Jamie A. Hutchens, 59, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 19, 2019.
Jamie was born on November 25, 1959 to the union of James B. and Charlotte Hutchens, in Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Jamie proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a Mechanic. She was a faithful member of her church, an avid movie watcher, she loved to play games, enjoyed the outdoors of Colorado and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Charlene Hutchens; her nephew, Jarred Hays; her niece, Jenna Hays and her grandnephew Stone Walker.
Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019