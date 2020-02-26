Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamil Andre Hopper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hopper

JAMIL ANDRE HOPPER

January 27, 1999 February 9, 2020

Jamil Andre Hopper, 21, of Colorado Springs, Colorado departed this life on February 9, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1999 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He enjoyed playing football, drawing, and spending time with family. He was also a very hard worker.

Jamil is preceded in death by his grandma-nana, Nellie Ruth Estrada; and great grandma, Mary Estrada.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Jamil Andre Hopper and Latasha Joyce Mack; stepfather, Yusef Paige Sr.; daughter, La'yonni Hopper; girlfriend, Niajah Smith-Keeler; two sisters, Alize Mack and Nivea Paige; brother, Yusef Paige Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting







