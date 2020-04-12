Gipson
JAN CARMEN GIPSON
August 1, 1933 April 1, 2020
Jan Carmen Gipson of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020.
She was born in Denver, Colorado on August 1, 1933 to Louis and Genevieve Nelson.
Jan spent most of her life in Colorado, except for the years she traveled with her husband, Austin "Johnny" Price Jr., who served in the U.S. Army for over twenty years.
They are survived by four children, Polly Ours of Las Vegas, Nevada, Penny Keller of Kanab, Utah, John Price of Knoxville, Tennessee and Pam Goodrich of Colorado Springs. Jan is also survived by her sister, Lee Cubbison of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Trixie.
Jan remarried in 1979 to Grady R. Gipson, who preceded her in death in 2005. They spent many happy years together. These included Jan's years in banking at Columbia Savings Bank and World Federal Savings.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Liberty Heights and Pikes Peak Hospice for their compassionate care of Jan over the past several years and months.
No service will be held at this time.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020