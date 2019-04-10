Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Hartley Van Hoosier. View Sign

Van Hoosier

JAN HARTLEY VAN HOOSIER

August 5, 1931 April 4, 2019

Jan Hartley Van Hoosier was born August 5, 1931, to Everett and Wilma Van Hoosier in Colorado Springs. On April 4, 2019, Jan was taken home to Heaven. He graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School in 1949 and attended Colorado College. Jan served in the USAF From 1952 TO 1956. He was later employed by Emerson Electric and Ampex Corporation, and fully retired in 1993. In 1989, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (Hill), whom he had married at First Baptist Church on 12/23/1952.

On 10/25/1990, he married Gwen (Grube) Van Hoosier at Broadview Baptist Church, Temple Hills, Maryland. He is survived by his wife, Gwen, and daughters, Kathleen Holdeman and Sallie Ives, sister, Gretchen Van Hoosier and brother, Michael Van Hoosier, and beloved dog, Maggie.

A celebration of Jan's love of life, music, and Jesus Christ, will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 3:00 pm, at Heritage Baptist Church, 4808 Palmer Blvd. A brief reception will follow the service.

The family would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Abode Hospice team for their compassionate care of Jan.

Memorial donations in Jan's memory are welcomed to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 610 Abbot Lane, Colorado Springs, CO. 80905





Religious Service Information Heritage Baptist Church

4808 Palmer Park Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

