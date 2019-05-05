Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane A. Rankin. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Send Flowers Obituary

Rankin

JANE A. RANKIN

February 18, 1945

April 30, 2019

Jane A. Rankin, 74, passed peacefully April 30, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma February 18, 1945 to the late Dr. Byron and Doris Aycock.

Jane married the love of her life, Gordon Rankin in 1968 and together they traveled from North Carolina to settle in New Jersey, Georgia, California, Turkey, Kansas and Virginia before finally calling the small town of Monument, Colorado their home.

Jane was an accomplished artist and sculptor, finding a love and talent for capturing the naturalness and spontaneity of children in bronze. She believed sculpture could provide a catalyst for reflection and pleasant memories. In her own words, "we need beauty in our lives for emotional and social well-being." Jane cared deeply for her family and often used her children and grandchildren as inspiration for her work.

She had an amazing heart for animals, loved travel, and always found an opportunity to indulge in a good piece of chocolate. She will be remembered for her sassy sense of humor, unending support of her family, and her love of life. To say she will be greatly missed is an understatement.

Jane is survived by her husband, Gordon; sons, Seth and Brett; daughters, Leah and Andi; her seven grandchildren, Kyle, Amanda, Emmajane, Lillian, Wyatt, Avery and Owen; great-grandchild, Braiden; and her siblings, Alan Aycock, Keith Aycock and Andrea Wilkinson.

We all love you so very much and will look to the beauty you create in the clouds. Memorial Service, to be held at a later date.







