Winter
JANE ANN
"ABBIE" WINTER
January 20, 1949 April 22, 2019
Jane Ann (Abbie) Winter died peacefully on April 22, 2019 at the age of 70 after a brief illness. She is survived by her brothers Ron Winter and Doug Winter. She was preceded in death by her brother Dewey Winter, her parents Tom and Laura Winter, and her life partner Terry Palmatory.
A funeral service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 11 am at First Lutheran Church (1515 N Cascade Ave) in Colo Spgs with a reception to follow at a local family's residence. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National MS Society.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019