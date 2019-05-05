Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ann Winter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Winter

JANE ANN

"ABBIE" WINTER

January 20, 1949 April 22, 2019

Jane Ann (Abbie) Winter died peacefully on April 22, 2019 at the age of 70 after a brief illness. She is survived by her brothers Ron Winter and Doug Winter. She was preceded in death by her brother Dewey Winter, her parents Tom and Laura Winter, and her life partner Terry Palmatory.

A funeral service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 11 am at First Lutheran Church (1515 N Cascade Ave) in Colo Spgs with a reception to follow at a local family's residence. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National MS Society.





