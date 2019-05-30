Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane B. Dahl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dahl

JANE B. DAHL

May 24, 2019

Jane B. Dahl, 74, passed away on May 24, 2019. She was born in 1944 in Nashville, TN.

Jane had an adventurous spirit. She loved being in the mountains, seeing the wildflowers, and walking her dog Jazzy. She enjoyed cheering on the Denver Broncos and the University of Wyoming Cowboys. She loved to hike, ski, kayak, water ski, and play volleyball. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Wallace, mother, O.C.L. Wallace, and brother, Ronald Wallace. She is survived by her husband, Uwe; sons, Kurt Dahl, Kevin (& Terri) Dahl; daughter, Krista (& Jonathan) Craft; sister, Kay Sloan, five grandchildren, and many extended family members and life-long friends.

A memorial service for Jane's life will be held on Sunday, June 2, at 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, CO.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America,





