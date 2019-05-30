Dahl
JANE B. DAHL
May 24, 2019
Jane B. Dahl, 74, passed away on May 24, 2019. She was born in 1944 in Nashville, TN.
Jane had an adventurous spirit. She loved being in the mountains, seeing the wildflowers, and walking her dog Jazzy. She enjoyed cheering on the Denver Broncos and the University of Wyoming Cowboys. She loved to hike, ski, kayak, water ski, and play volleyball. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Wallace, mother, O.C.L. Wallace, and brother, Ronald Wallace. She is survived by her husband, Uwe; sons, Kurt Dahl, Kevin (& Terri) Dahl; daughter, Krista (& Jonathan) Craft; sister, Kay Sloan, five grandchildren, and many extended family members and life-long friends.
A memorial service for Jane's life will be held on Sunday, June 2, at 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, CO.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, https://www.curesarcoma.org/jane-b-dahl/.
Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019