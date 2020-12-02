1/1
Jane C. Dillon
1942 - 2020
Dillon
JANE C DILLON
January 1, 1942 November 24, 2020
Jane C Dillon, formerly of Colorado Springs, CO passed away November 24, 2020 in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico. She was 78. Jane was born in Big Spring, Texas on January 1, 1942.
She is survived by her two sons Keith (Julie) Nootbaar of Highland Heights, Ohio; and Kerry Adams of Levelland, Texas, her former daughter-in-law Kami Bredel of Aurora, CO, grandchildren Steven, Michael and Nathan Nootbaar; Amaya, Aiden and Aubrey Adams and Great Grandson Asa Nootbaar. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Dillon and her grandson Tim Nootbaar.
She graduated Tarleton College of Texas A & M University with BA in Business. Jane worked in upper management positions in the Oil and Gas Industry in Texas. She was a Comptroller for a major oil company in Houston in the 80's when men dominated the field. In the 90's she moved to New York City, where she was the Director of the Long Island Red Cross and helped form the Republican Party in Long Island. She helped Rudy Gulliani become Mayor of New York City and became the Small Business Commissioner for the City of New York, eliminating red tape so that small businesses could flourish. She also headed then Vice President Dan Quayle's New York City office.
After retiring and moving to Colorado Springs in 1998, she served on many government commissions including El Paso County Planning Commission, El Paso County Park Advisory Board, El Paso County Highway Advisory Commission, Citizens Transportation Advisory Board, and the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority Citizens Advisory Council. Jane was very involved with UCCS and served as Advisory Board Member on the UCCS Heller Center for the Arts and Humanities; the CU Advocates Advisory Board; the Karen Possehl Women's Endowment; Past-Chair of the UCCS School of Public Affairs; and a Trustee of the University of Colorado Foundation since 2015. Jane also served as a Board Member for Blue Star Recyclers, Theatreworks in Colorado Springs, The Butte Foundation in Cripple Creek, CO; and Blue Star Recyclers.
Jane will be missed by her family and many friends across the country-Texas, New York, and Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a gift to Clyde's Cupboard at UCCS in memory of Jane Dillon. Make check payable to CU Foundation with IMO Jane Dillon on Memo line, and mail to UCCS Development, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80918-3733, or visit www.giving.cu.edu/fund/clydes-cupboard-food-pantry-fund



Published in The Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
1 entry
December 2, 2020
Such and amazing lady will truly be missed. I enjoyed her wisdom and energy serving on the CU Advocates Advisory Board together.
Christina Beck
