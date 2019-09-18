Roberts
JANE ELLEN ROBERTS
October 7, 1946
September 8, 2019
We honor Jane, a Colo. Springs-based artist, mother, wife, and friend. Though she was primarily a jeweler and potter, she inspired those who knew her with the curiosity and fearlessness she brought to any medium she tried. Art was in her soul and filled the home she shared with her husband, Keith. She connected deeply with animals, especially horses and her dogs. She is survived by husband Keith Roberts, her children Jill, Max, Melody, & Christine; and four grandchildren. You may honor her by donating to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Cheyenne Village. A celebration of life will be held Nov 17; contact [email protected] for info.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019