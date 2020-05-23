Janet (Solt) Brazill
1926 - 2020
Brazill
JANET (SOLT) BRAZILL
11/27/1926 - 5/15/2020
Jan Brazill died on May 15th at age 93.
The wife of George J. Brazill (also deceased), she retired from the Air Force Academy in 1985 as a computer systems analyst. She spent her retirement advocating for women's rights and promoting freethought. She wrote often on state/church and women's issues.



Published in The Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
