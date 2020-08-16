Carpenter

JANET E. CARPENTER

August 17, 1931 August 1, 2020

Janet E. Carpenter was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Jean (Caddy) and William Dunasky. She was educated in the Cleveland Public Schools where she was active in the school garden program and cultivated a lifelong love of gardening. She earned a BA from Flora Stone Mather College followed by her first teaching job at Cleveland West Tech High School where she also served as the faculty sponsor for the journalism program. She later earned her Master's degree in Library Science from Case Western Reserve University. Janet worked at Cleveland Hough Elementary School as a librarian and also served as Coordinator of Educational Media for the Youngstown Public Schools where she was responsible for creating libraries in more than twenty elementary schools. She finished her career teaching math at Youngstown's Wilson High School.

Janet was an active member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Colorado Springs, and many previous churches in the American Baptist and UCC traditions, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, serving on committees, and holding leadership positions. Her volunteer work also included fair housing, hospice education, the League of Women Voters, and establishing a National Register Historic District on the North side of Youngstown.

The widow of Paul J. Carpenter, Janet is survived by her children William, Ann (Paul Rule) and Laura (Bill Myers), beloved grandchildren Helen and Robin Carpenter and Peter Rule, brother John Dunasky, as well as nieces and nephews and friends, all who remember her with great fondness.

The family celebrated her life in a private memorial service. Plans for a future memorial gathering remain undecided. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Mission Giving and Outreach at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 20 East St. Vrain Street, 80903 or to CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, 418 South Weber Street, 80903.







