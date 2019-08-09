Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Gail Williamson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM St. David's Episcopal Church 780 Park Street Friday Harbor , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Williamson

JANET GAIL WILLIAMSON

July 5, 2019

Janet Gail Williamson, 67, passed away on July 5, 2019 at her home on San Juan Island surrounded by dear friends, her sister Darleen, and her loving animals Moose and Frankie. She did her best to live life to the fullest while fighting

Janet was blessed with dedicated friends in Colorado, Washington, Mexico, New Zealand and elsewhere who supported her during her illness. She lived in Evergreen, Colorado for more than 30 years. In the final years of her life, she moved to San Juan Island, WA to be close to her sister, Darleen Nixon.

Janet had a long and rewarding career as a teacher. Early in her career, she worked with deaf students in Colorado Springs and Littleton. She loved working with kids in middle school and taught at John Wesley Powell Middle School for many years. Former students contacted Janet throughout her life and in her final months. She loved hearing about their lives and the accomplishments of the young people that she had nurtured and educated.

Friends and family remember Janet for her tender heart, sense of humor, and wonderful generosity. She made everyone she met feel special. She is survived by her sister, Darleen Nixon of San Juan Island, WA and her adopted grandson, Jack Berendes of Evergreen, Colorado as well as many close friends.

A memorial service and reception will be held, August 24th, 1 p.m. at St. David's Episcopal Church, 780 Park Street, Friday Harbor, WA.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Evergreen, Colorado at 1:30 p.m. on August 29th.

In lieu of flowers Janet's request was donations to Hospice of San Juan, Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, the Animal Protection Society of Friday Harbor, or National Mill Dog Rescue.





