JANET MAE CREAPO

May 10, 1935 February 20, 2019

Janet "Tootie" Creapo was born on May 10, 1935 in Ripon, WI. She married Glenn Creapo on March, 18, 1955 when they eloped due to the cost of a wedding cake.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Earl and Merle Splittgaber; her brother, Earl Splittgaber and her baby girl, Vicki Creapo.

She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Glenn Creapo, daughter, Terrie (Cisco), son, Bill (Carrie), daughter, Deb (Tom), son, Rick Creapo, granddaughters, Dawn (Kory), Windy (Brett), Jena (Ethan) and Haley, grandsons, Adam Creapo (Amanda), and Kyle, great-grandchildren, Dylan, Madison, Colt, Andrew, Angela and Baby Burks (due April 2019); other significant family members, Cathy and Beth, siblings, Lois (Dugan) Meilahn, Jim Splittbaber and Dale (Joann) Splittgaber.

Janet was diagnosed with Lung and Brain Cancer on August 29, 2012. Janet & Glenn moved in with their youngest son, Rick, who stepped up to help care for them as they got older. She was so courageous and strong throughout her battle and never complained about her pain.

She loved her family more than anything in this world and her dog, Buffy, who didn't leave her side. She loved to watch the Broncos and go to Cripple Creek whenever she could. She always stole the turkey as it was being carved for the holidays. She loved Peanut Buster Parfaits and had an appetite like nobody's business.

She is known for her amazing laugh and smile, that brightened the room.

Donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church (Janet Creapo Memorial Fund).

The service will be held at Salem Lutheran Church at 4318 N. Chestnut. Visitation with family at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am.







Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019

