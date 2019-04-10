Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Mae (Best) Pisciotta. View Sign



JANET MAE PISCIOTTA (NEE BEST)

May 25, 1936 March 11, 2019

Janet Mae Pisciotta (nee Best) was born in Colorado Springs, CO to Stuart and Grace Best on May 25, 1936. She passed away on March 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Janet spent much of her childhood living on a Best Ranch in Spring Valley, Douglas County, Colorado with her sisters, parents, and paternal grandparents. There she enjoyed playing the piano, raising turkeys, and riding horses. She was one of the last students to attend the Spring Valley one-room school where her mother, Grace, was the teacher. Janet, with her family, moved Palmer Lake in 1948. She graduated from Lewis Palmer High School, Monument, CO in 1953. Janet then graduated from Western State College in Gunnison, CO. and later earned a master degree in Educational Administration from ASU.

Janet met her husband, Pete, at Western State College and the two married in 1957. In 1960, Janet, Pete and her young family moved to Phoenix, AZ. The Valley of the Sun remained her primary residence for

the remainder of her life. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Grace Best, Janet was a lifelong

educator. The majority of her career was spent at Frank Borman School in Phoenix, AZ where she taught language arts.

Family was her highest priority. Over the years, she loved camping trips to the Pacific Northwest and Northern California, relaxing at their cabin in Cholla Bay, Mexico, and watching her sons and grandchildren play sports. She was an avid fan of the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the PG tour. After raising their three sons, Janet and Pete, her husband of and traveled throughout Europe and the U.S.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Pete and sister, Doris. She is survived by her three sons, Gary (Jessie), Steve (Sally), Chris (Lori), her grandchildren, Cailene, Maura, and Steven, her sister her brothers-in-law Fred (Sharon), John (Sharleen), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Janet will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose presence was as calming as it was humble and unassuming.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations to the Cancer Support

Community Arizona, 360 E Palm Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85004.





