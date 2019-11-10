Owens
JANICE ANN (BOWEN) OWENS
December 11, 1932 October 30, 2019
JANICE ANN (BOWEN) OWENS, 86 of Carmel, IN, passed away October 30, 2019. She was born December 11, 1932, in Colorado Springs, CO, to Maxwell and Emma Bowen.
Janice was a 1951 graduate of Colorado Springs High School. She volunteered at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College and at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center.
Survivors include her children, David (Karen) Owens and Catherine (Leo) Gentile; grandchildren, Megan Owens Pelc, Kaitlin (Sean) Owens; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Tucker Pelc; favorite aunt of nieces, Terry Yannias, Karen Lococo, and Jennifer Yousiff; nephews, Russ Maytag and Stuart Francis; sister, Carolyn Francis.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Janice's complete obituary.
Local arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel, IN.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019