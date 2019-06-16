Brewington
JANICE ELAINE BREWINGTON
Feb. 2, 1955 - June 4, 2019
Janice was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. John and Alta Marie Smith, her brothers Richard and Murl, and her sister Beverly. She is survived by her husband Gary, her sister Kathy, her four children--Sarah, Catherine, Don, and John, and her 11 grandchildren, Andre, Elijah, Catherine, Malouma, Nero, Judah, Western, Kane, Ari, Joseph, and Judy.
Janice had many passions including volunteer service. She dedicated 56 years to scouting. She loved theater, music, gardening, hiking, animals, and her family.
Mass offered in her memory at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 9am July 21st
Corinthians 13:7 Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Westside Cares, Catholic Charities, or BSA Scoutreach.
Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019