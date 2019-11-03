Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Joan Gilland. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that their family announces the passing of Janice Joan Gilland (Weiss) and Charles A. Gilland, beloved parents, grandparents, and friends.

Jan, born in Appleton, WI, was the youngest of four daughters, and Chuck, born in Colorado Springs, CO, was the eighth of nine children.

The two met in Colorado Springs and they were married in 1952 on Chuck's 19th birthday.

Janice graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1951, and Chuck attended Blair Business College and El Paso Community College after obtaining his GED.

After Chuck served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, the couple settled in Colorado Springs, where their only child, Larry, was born.

Chuck worked at Shepard's/McGraw-Hill, beginning as a Printer Apprentice and ultimately worked his way up to become the Director of Manufacturing for the company, and Jan enjoyed working in real estate for many years. She started out in administration and eventually obtained her Real Estate license with Equity Realty.

Chuck and Jan built a beautiful life together over the course of their 67 year marriage. They loved spending time with family and friends, going out to eat, and traveling. They will both be remembered for their humor, compassion, and devotion toward others and toward each other, with Chuck passing away only 48 days after Jan's death.

Chuck and Jan were preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Amelia Weiss; her sisters Elaine, Betty, and Carol; his parents James Robert and Marie Gilland; his brothers Gene, Bobby, and Jay; and his sister Marcella. They are survived by their son, Larry (wife, Mary); their granddaughter, Heather (husband, Jason); and Chuck's sisters Ivy, Rosie, Elly, and Carolyn.

A celebration of life service will be held to honor both Chuck and Jan on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to First United Methodist Church or Pikes Peak Hospice.

