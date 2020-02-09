Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice L. J. Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Green

JANICE L. J. GREEN

August 9, 1954 January 19, 2020

Janice Green (Lee) passed away into God's heavenly arms on January 19, 2020. Janice was a 1972 East High School graduate. She set a very high standard in school becoming her class valedictorian. After graduation Janice continued her education at Whittenberg University and graduated in 1976. Janice married her husband of 41 years Leonard Green Sr. Janice is survived by two children, Michael (Rebecca) Green and Leonard Green Jr.

Janice was blessed with two grandchildren Mikey and Jamila Green. She is also survived by her mother Virginia Lee in Baltimore Md, a brother Joseph Lee in Washington DC, a sister Joanne Jones in Colorado Springs, a nephew Bootsy Jones in Colorado Springs and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father John Lee Sr. and a brother John Lee Jr.

Janice enjoyed being a military wife for 20 years while raising her children and teaching elementary school in special education. Her love for family and her students was unsurpassed. Janice retired from teaching in 2009 to travel more. She loved being in the outdoors hiking, camping and traveling. Janice and Leonard traveled thousands of road miles almost every year to visit family. These were special times for Janice and her husband. She also volunteered many hours with Silver Key of Colorado Springs. Family, friends and strangers were always greeted with a smile which could light up a room.

Janice will be greatly missed by her family. She requested not to have a funeral service, but the family will hold a small memorial service for close family and friends to celebrate the life of Janice at Harvest Time Redeeming Ministries 500 Columbine St Fountain CO 8081





Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020

