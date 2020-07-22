Cesare
JANICE LEE CESARE
February 5, 1935 July 19, 2020
Janice Lee Cesare, 85, passed away July 19, 2020. She lived in Colorado Springs for more than 45 years. She was proud to be from Pueblo where she graduated from Central High School and went on to become an X-Ray technician.
Jan was born to Petar Paripovich and Ana Zakula on February 5, 1935, in Pueblo. She was a homemaker who had a passion for volunteering in the Colorado Springs community. She served on the first board for Cheyenne Village, a nonprofit dedicated to serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and loved working at The Villagers, a consignment and antiques shop in Old Colorado City that was run by volunteers to support the work of Cheyenne Village. Her commitment to serving people with disabilities also led Jan to serve on the board of the ARC of the Pikes Peak Region. In 2000, she was the first female recipient of the F.B.I.'s Humanitarian Award in recognition for her years of volunteer service, an award she was proud to have received. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jan is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald; her daughter, Ann (Todd); and her grandchildren, Nicholas and Luke. She was preceded in death by her son, Jon, and seven siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 24, at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jan's name to Cheyenne Village, 6275 Lehman Dr., Colorado Springs, 80918, or online at www.cheyennevillage.org
.Online condolences, www.shrineofremembrance.com
.