JANICE "JAN" LOY HOWARD

May 21, 2019

Janice (Jan) Loy Howard, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, May 21 after a brief illness, aged 74. She was a resident of Colorado Springs, CO.Janice was an incredibly curious woman who loved to discover wonder all around her. She grew up in Birmingham, AL where seeing the Civil Rights movement unfold shaped her lifelong belief in equality, kindness and action. Her many interests included oil painting, photography, making beaded jewelry, Native American art, Jungian philosophy, exploring symbolism in psychology, and Eastern spirituality. Janice was a passionate reader, always seeking to learn and understand more. She found particular joy in exploring ideas with others, especially with the many friends she made in the Jungian and I Ching study communities. Janice was an accomplished children's play therapist, specializing in sand tray therapy, which uses toy figurines and a sandbox to create miniature worlds that reflect one's inner thoughts and struggles. In the course of her career, Janice amassed what may very well be one of the most beautifully curated collections of figurines for use in her practice, allowing for limitless exploration of one's inner world to lead to healing. A true Southern eccentric, Janice was not a woman that fit in just one box.Janice is survived by her son, Lee and her daughter, Jennifer, and five beloved grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Doctors without Boarders in her memory.

