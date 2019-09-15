Gould, PhD.
JANICE M. GOULD, PHD.
April 1, 1949
June 28, 2019
Janice Gould died of cancer in her home in Colorado Springs, CO, surrounded by family. Born in San Diego, she grew up in Berkeley, CA and received BA and MA degrees from UC Berkley.
A member of the Native American Concow tribe, she earned a PhD in English, with emphasis on Native American literature from U. of New Mexico. she was most recently an Associate Professor at the U. of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She published five books of poetry, co-edited a book of essays on American Indian Poetry, and was published in numerous anthologies, journals and magazines. Dr. Gould received a grant from the NEA, and was the Pikes Peak Poet Laureate (2014-16).
She was an avid birdwatcher, folk dancer, musician, photographer, and practitioner of Aikido Koshin Shuri (with a 2nd don black belt).
She is survived by spouse Marie-Elise "Mimi" Wheatwind; sisters Jennifer Johnson (Terrell) and Marilyn Smith (Daniel); nephews Zachary Browing and Jeffrey Smith; and Mimi's son James and grandaughter Sasha.
A Memorial will be held Sunday, Sept.29, at 1:30 pm in the Upper Lodge of UCCS main campus.
Donations can be made in her honor to the Janice M. Gould Endowed Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019