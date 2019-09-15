Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice M. Gould Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gould, PhD.

JANICE M. GOULD, PHD.

April 1, 1949

June 28, 2019

Janice Gould died of cancer in her home in Colorado Springs, CO, surrounded by family. Born in San Diego, she grew up in Berkeley, CA and received BA and MA degrees from UC Berkley.

A member of the Native American Concow tribe, she earned a PhD in English, with emphasis on Native American literature from U. of New Mexico. she was most recently an Associate Professor at the U. of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She published five books of poetry, co-edited a book of essays on American Indian Poetry, and was published in numerous anthologies, journals and magazines. Dr. Gould received a grant from the NEA, and was the Pikes Peak Poet Laureate (2014-16).

She was an avid birdwatcher, folk dancer, musician, photographer, and practitioner of Aikido Koshin Shuri (with a 2nd don black belt).

She is survived by spouse Marie-Elise "Mimi" Wheatwind; sisters Jennifer Johnson (Terrell) and Marilyn Smith (Daniel); nephews Zachary Browing and Jeffrey Smith; and Mimi's son James and grandaughter Sasha.

A Memorial will be held Sunday, Sept.29, at 1:30 pm in the Upper Lodge of UCCS main campus.

Donations can be made in her honor to the Janice M. Gould Endowed Scholarship Fund.





Gould, PhD.JANICE M. GOULD, PHD.April 1, 1949June 28, 2019Janice Gould died of cancer in her home in Colorado Springs, CO, surrounded by family. Born in San Diego, she grew up in Berkeley, CA and received BA and MA degrees from UC Berkley.A member of the Native American Concow tribe, she earned a PhD in English, with emphasis on Native American literature from U. of New Mexico. she was most recently an Associate Professor at the U. of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She published five books of poetry, co-edited a book of essays on American Indian Poetry, and was published in numerous anthologies, journals and magazines. Dr. Gould received a grant from the NEA, and was the Pikes Peak Poet Laureate (2014-16).She was an avid birdwatcher, folk dancer, musician, photographer, and practitioner of Aikido Koshin Shuri (with a 2nd don black belt).She is survived by spouse Marie-Elise "Mimi" Wheatwind; sisters Jennifer Johnson (Terrell) and Marilyn Smith (Daniel); nephews Zachary Browing and Jeffrey Smith; and Mimi's son James and grandaughter Sasha.A Memorial will be held Sunday, Sept.29, at 1:30 pm in the Upper Lodge of UCCS main campus.Donations can be made in her honor to the Janice M. Gould Endowed Scholarship Fund. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close