Stephenson
JANICE MARILYN (PUTNAM) STEPHENSON
October 24, 1936 November 27, 2019
Janice Marilyn Stephenson (Putnam) died on November 27, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after a brief illness. She was born on October 24, 1936 to Leon and Eleanor Putnam (Betts) in Hudson Falls, NY. Jan graduated from Hudson Falls High School and received an Associate's degree from Alfred Tech ([email protected]). Upon graduating, she worked for General Electric until 1959, when she married Donald Stephenson and moved to Bennington, Vermont. Don and Jan welcomed their children Scott (1960), Douglas (1962) and Robert (1965) into the family. Jan was active in Eastern Star and spent time as a substitute teacher for the Bennington School District.
Don and Jan moved to Concord, New Hampshire, and later to Plainfield, Indiana and Williamsville, New York, eventually retiring in Widefield, Colorado in 2004. In her later years, Jan enjoyed reading and was an avid sports fan.
Jan is predeceased by her parents Leon and Eleanor, husband Donald and brother Edward. She is survived by her brothers Albert and David, sons Scott (Jenny) of Widefield, Colorado, Douglas (Paula) of Housatonic, Massachusetts and Robert (Timothy Boska) of Kenmore, New York, grandchildren Lauren, Morgan, Cameron, Olivia (Bettis), Colin and Bobby (Troudt), great-grandson Nathan (Bettis) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00pm at Dove Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain, Colorado. A graveside service will be held in Bennington, Vermont on a date to be announced.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019