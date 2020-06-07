McKinley
JANIE STOLL MCKINLEY
February 11, 1928 June 1, 2020
Janie McKinley, 92, died June 1, 2020 in Pueblo. Janie was born February 11, 1928 in Colorado Springs to Lee and Sylvia Stoll. She married Harold McKinley in 1955 and together they raised 5 children in Security, Colorado.
Janie was a homemaker who loved to sew and knit. She and Harold were members of the Frontier Twirlers square dance club for many years and they loved to travel Colorado and take their children camping. Harold and Janie housed foster children for many years and from that adopted their youngest daughter, Kari.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Paul McKinley; a daughter, Kari McKinley; her parents; and a brother, Joseph Stoll.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Vicki (Randy) Schulz and Cheryl (Randy) Stillwell, and a son, Steven, all of Pueblo; a sister, Peggy Oakley, of Security; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A private inurnment will be held at Shrine of Remembrance.
Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
JANIE STOLL MCKINLEY
February 11, 1928 June 1, 2020
Janie McKinley, 92, died June 1, 2020 in Pueblo. Janie was born February 11, 1928 in Colorado Springs to Lee and Sylvia Stoll. She married Harold McKinley in 1955 and together they raised 5 children in Security, Colorado.
Janie was a homemaker who loved to sew and knit. She and Harold were members of the Frontier Twirlers square dance club for many years and they loved to travel Colorado and take their children camping. Harold and Janie housed foster children for many years and from that adopted their youngest daughter, Kari.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Paul McKinley; a daughter, Kari McKinley; her parents; and a brother, Joseph Stoll.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Vicki (Randy) Schulz and Cheryl (Randy) Stillwell, and a son, Steven, all of Pueblo; a sister, Peggy Oakley, of Security; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A private inurnment will be held at Shrine of Remembrance.
Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.