Kinney
JASEN LEE KINNEY
June 30, 1970 January 17, 2020
Jasen was born on June 30, 1970 to Jess and Sarah Kinney of Manitou Springs, CO. He passed away on January 17, 2020 at his home in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 49. He is survived by his parents Jess and Sarah Kinney, his sisters, Sabra Bedell, and Brandy Guertin and his beloved dog Hopper. Jasen loved boating, skiing, music, concerts and playing bongos. Jasen was in a severe construction accident in 1991. Although his body was broken, he always had a sense of humor, and his spirit and heart were kind and loving. He had a large family of friends that loved him and he will be deeply missed by all that knew him, but remembered fondly. May he finally be at peace. Please join the family for a celebration of Jasen's life on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 2-6pm at the Briarhurst Manor 404 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020