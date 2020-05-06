Tuvera

JASON RICHARD TUVERA

December 6, 1971 March 25, 2020

On March 25, 2020, Jason Richard Tuvera's heart attacked him for the last time.

Jason was born in San Francisco on December 6, 1971, to Richard and Sharon Tuvera. He leaves behind a son, Bryan, both parents, two siblings, Antony and Cherisse, and many other relatives and close friends.

His love for the mountains brought him to Colorado in 2005. Settling in Cripple Creek, he became known for his outspoken nature and kind, though controversial disposition.

A memorial is planned at Aspen Mine Center when it becomes safe to assemble.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store