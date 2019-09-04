Jay Byassee (1960 - 2019)
First Southern Baptist Church
1409 Palmer Park Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
JAY BYASSEE
March 29, 1960 August 28, 2019
Jay Byassee passed away on August 28, 2019 at 2:55 am from liver and lung failure in Oklahoma City. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend. Leaving behind his wife MaryEllen Byassee, and 3 children, Brian(wife Emily) Byassee, Cody Byassee and Jayme Wilson ( husband Patrick).
Service will be held at First Southern Baptist Church 1409 Palmer Park Blvd
Colorado Springs Co 80909 on Thursday September 5th at 11:00 am.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
