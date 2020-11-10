King
JAY ROBERT KING
1930 - 2020
Jay R. King of Manitou Springs Colorado peacefully left this life to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020 at the delightful age of 90 surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Jay was born in Shelbyville, Indiana on May 11, 1930 and was the first born son to the late Henry and Margaret King. After losing his dad at the young age of 7, he grew up in his grandparent's home with his mom, sister and brother. He treasured the memories of his grandparents and their impact on his life.
In 1952, Jay was stationed at Fort Carson while serving in the Army. It was here that he met the love of his life, Nona, who worked at Kenny's Cafe in Manitou where Jay quickly became a frequent customer. Jay and Nona were married in October of 1953 and moved to Indiana before returning to Manitou in 1958. They had three sons, Dave, Dan and Daryl, who live in Colorado and Wyoming. Jay retired from the Electrical Division at Colorado Springs Utilities after 23 years and then filled his time helping his sons with various building projects and his love of gardening. He especially delighted in his roses and flowers, and shared his expertise with anyone who asked. At the time of Nona's passing in 2019, they were married for 65 beloved years.
More than anything, Jay was known for his endless sharp humor, hilarious jokes, sarcastic facial expressions, and special story telling. Jay was notorious for his one-liners that he loved teasing his family with. He had a great memory and truly enjoyed reminiscing about his time growing up in Indiana, his military days, time with Nona and the boys, and harassing his grandchildren. Jay loved watching old westerns and classic movies, and always knew amazing personal details about the actors and locations. He was well-known for always having a piece of sugar-free candy in his pocket to pass out to anyone lucky enough to be near. He loved being in the mountains and going hunting with his sons and close friends. Family was the highlight of his life and he treasured the occasions when everyone was gathered together. Most importantly, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and passed that devotion on to his family.
Jay was preceded in death by his precious bride Nona, parents Henry and Margaret, sister Jayne, brother Jack, and granddaughter Charlotte. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his three sons Dave (Sue) King of Manitou Springs, Dan (Deby) King of Colorado Springs, and Daryl (Penny) King of Worland WY, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on November 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Road, Colo Springs CO. For full obituary and to leave an online memory for the family, please visit the website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colorado-springs-co/jay-king-9885508
