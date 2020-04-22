Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jayne Moore Thompson Hartung. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thompson Hartung

An only child, Jayne was born November 8, 1926 to Thelma and Godfrey Thompson in Key West, Florida. She was a fifth-generation "Conch" (as in the sea shell), an affectionate term used to describe native Key Westers. After graduating from Key West High School, Jayne attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington and pledged Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority.

During the 1950's Jayne and Paul moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota, near Paul's birthplace, to join his father's construction company. The love of Jayne's life was as a homemaker, wife and mother of five children which she embraced with love, compassion and understanding. Her life was rich with many wonderful friends with whom she enjoyed playing cards at her many bridge tournaments while serving as a most gracious host.

JAYNE MOORE THOMPSON HARTUNG

November 8, 1926 April 14, 2020

Lovely Wife, Devoted Mother

Jayne Moore Thompson Hartung, age 93 passed peacefully into eternal life on April 14, 2020.

While home on summer break, she met and later married Paul A. Hartung on January 5, 1945, who was stationed in Key West as a Navy pilot. They were married for 63 years until her husband's death in 2007.

Upon retirement in 1980, Jayne and Paul moved to Colorado Springs to be near their children but spent their winter months in Key West and later in Naples, Florida.

She is survived by all of her five children; Susan Wehrung of Denver, Colorado, Paul Jr. (Linda) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and James, Colleen (Burt) Alexander and Carolyn (John) Kreider of Colorado Springs and her Conch cousins; Colleen Moore Eldredge and Thomas C. Moore, Jr. of Florida. She adored her four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Jayne will be interred next to her husband at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.





