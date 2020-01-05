Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaynie Ann McCarter. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Jack Quinn's Send Flowers Obituary

McCarter

JAYNIE ANN MCCARTER

December 29, 2019

Jaynie Ann McCarter, 75, of Colorado Springs passed away on Sunday, 29 December 2019. Born in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of James Patrick Brannigan II and Emma Jane Brannigan. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Gentile and Dr. Slack for many years. She was a licensed realtor, broker and co-founder of The Rockford Company property management; she was also a wreath designer for Ethan Allen. She had a passion for home improvement and interior design.

Jaynie was a loving wife and dedicated mother. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh.

Jaynie is survived by her husband James Baird McCarter; her two daughters and their husbands Jennifer and Roman Mattioli and Heather and Jason Hylton; her brother James Patrick Brannigan III; grandchildren Emma and Malli Hylton and Porter Mattioli. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory on 12 January 2020 between 1:00 and 4:00 PM at Jack Quinn's.

The family of Jaynie McCarter wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Nashikkar, his nurses and specialists, Penrose Hospital, the staff and nurses of the Center at Centennial and last but not least: Susan Learned, her home nurse and friend.





