Hart
J.D. HART
July 6, 1940 - April 18, 2020
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Lt. Col. J.D. Hart passed away of natural causes at age 79 at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
J.D. was born on July 6, 1940 in Wichita Falls, Texas to James and Willie May (Hudson) Hart. He grew up working on a farm, picking cotton, souping up cars and riding bucking broncos in the rodeo. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1958 and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Inlow) Hart on June 5 of that same year.
While in the ROTC program at Midwestern State University, J.D. was awarded a regular commission and graduated an officer in the regular Army. For the next 20 years, he thrived as a Special Forces Airborne Ranger and Master Parachutist, served three tours in Vietnam rescuing downed allied pilots, was the Inspector General in Korea, and held various leadership roles at Fort Carson, the Pentagon and NORAD support services.
After his military career, J.D. enjoyed numerous hobbies and interests including real estate, woodworking, gardening and construction - including building a family cabin near Cripple Creek. He loved working with his hands, charming people and traveling the world with his wife and best friend of over 60 years. His wit, sense of confidence, and engaging personality filled the room and quickly endeared people to him.
J.D. is survived by his wife Pat Hart, their three children Jay Hart, Jeremy (Jill) Hart, Robin (Joe) Birringer, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Please visit www.EvergreenFuneralHome.org to view more, express condolences and for information on his memorial service planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider dedicating a donation to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) in honor of J.D. Hart.
J.D. HART
July 6, 1940 - April 18, 2020
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Lt. Col. J.D. Hart passed away of natural causes at age 79 at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
J.D. was born on July 6, 1940 in Wichita Falls, Texas to James and Willie May (Hudson) Hart. He grew up working on a farm, picking cotton, souping up cars and riding bucking broncos in the rodeo. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1958 and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Inlow) Hart on June 5 of that same year.
While in the ROTC program at Midwestern State University, J.D. was awarded a regular commission and graduated an officer in the regular Army. For the next 20 years, he thrived as a Special Forces Airborne Ranger and Master Parachutist, served three tours in Vietnam rescuing downed allied pilots, was the Inspector General in Korea, and held various leadership roles at Fort Carson, the Pentagon and NORAD support services.
After his military career, J.D. enjoyed numerous hobbies and interests including real estate, woodworking, gardening and construction - including building a family cabin near Cripple Creek. He loved working with his hands, charming people and traveling the world with his wife and best friend of over 60 years. His wit, sense of confidence, and engaging personality filled the room and quickly endeared people to him.
J.D. is survived by his wife Pat Hart, their three children Jay Hart, Jeremy (Jill) Hart, Robin (Joe) Birringer, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Please visit www.EvergreenFuneralHome.org to view more, express condolences and for information on his memorial service planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider dedicating a donation to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) in honor of J.D. Hart.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2020.