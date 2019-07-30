Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean (Prescott) Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cook

JEAN (PRESCOTT) COOK

January 9, 1927

July 27, 2019

Jean Prescott Cook (1927-2019) passed into the presence of her Lord on July 27. Jean was born January 9, 1927 to Don and Emma Prescott and raised in Cambridge, Wisconsin. She met her husband, Robert E. Cook, at Wheaton College in Illinois. They were married on June 10, 1949, and raised their four children in Springfield, Illinois. In 1993, Jean and Bob retired to Colorado where they have lived ever since.

Jean is survived by one son, Robin (Teri) Cook; two daughters, Cindy (Scott) Nelsen, Terri (Dan) Mosby; and son-in-law Jack (Naoma) Harrison. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her husband Bob, daughter Judith Cook Harrison and grandson Jason Mosby preceded her in death.





CookJEAN (PRESCOTT) COOKJanuary 9, 1927July 27, 2019Jean Prescott Cook (1927-2019) passed into the presence of her Lord on July 27. Jean was born January 9, 1927 to Don and Emma Prescott and raised in Cambridge, Wisconsin. She met her husband, Robert E. Cook, at Wheaton College in Illinois. They were married on June 10, 1949, and raised their four children in Springfield, Illinois. In 1993, Jean and Bob retired to Colorado where they have lived ever since.Jean is survived by one son, Robin (Teri) Cook; two daughters, Cindy (Scott) Nelsen, Terri (Dan) Mosby; and son-in-law Jack (Naoma) Harrison. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her husband Bob, daughter Judith Cook Harrison and grandson Jason Mosby preceded her in death. Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close