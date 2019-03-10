Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean E. Smith. View Sign

JEAN E. SMITH

January 9, 1928 March 6, 2019

Jean E. Smith passed away on March 6, 2019 at Sharmar Assisted Living Facility in Pueblo, CO. Born Phylis Jean Earl on January 9, 1928 in Abilene, KS, she was the fourth of seven children born to Jack and Mary Earl.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 50 years (Lee Smith - retired music teacher in Widefield School District); sisters Mary Pearson, AnnaMae Trudell, Elsie Emrich, Janet Ahrends; her brother Jack Earl; and numerous sister's and brother's-in-law.

Survived by her sister Patsy Teller (Hays, KS); sister-in-law Mary Earl (Wakeeney, KS); sons Steve (Kerry) in Colorado Springs, Doug (Susie) in Pueblo, Kurt (Sharon) in Sioux Falls, SD, and Monty in Colorado Springs; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean graduated from Ft. Hays St in 1949 and while teaching in Palco, KS she met the love of her life. Lee and Jean were married on December 27, 1950. The Smith family moved to Widefield in the summer of 1963. Jean was active in Fountain Valley Women's Club and Pike's Peak Whittler's Club.

A Memorial Service will be held on 1:00 PM, Monday, March 11, at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain, CO; with inurnment at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Sangre de Christo Hospice (Pueblo, CO) or a charity of your choosing.







