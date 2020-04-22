Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean (Scheldrup) Heckelmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JEAN (SCHELDRUP) HECKELMANN

September 2, 1929 April 17, 2020

Jean Scheldrup Heckelmann, age 90, passed from this life to heaven on April 17, 2020, in Colorado Springs, CO. She was married for 65 years to Walter H. Heckelmann. Jean was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 1929, to Carl J. and Annie Moren Scheldrup of Geneva, IL. She graduated from Austin High School (Chicago) and graduated from Augustana College (Rock Island). Jean and Walt married on July 31, 1954 in El Paso, TX, and with their family lived in numerous cities including Barrington, IL, Wichita, KS, Oklahoma City, OK, Houston, TX, Evergreen, CO and finally Colorado, Springs, CO. Through Walt's work and church, they shared a mutual love of travel which took them throughout the world.

Jean was a woman of faith who expressed loving care for her family and friends through her warm smile, hugs and her gift of hospitality. She enjoyed cooking for others and hosting community events, and is especially remembered by her grandchildren for her cinnamon toast and warm hugs. In her later years, she would encourage people through prayer, and tell them they were wonderful, special and loved by God. She strongly believed in the blessings received through God's grace.

Jean was a lifelong volunteer, serving terms as president for the Women's Association of the Wichita Symphony, the Wichita Art Museum and Wichita Historical Museum, and leadership positions in the Blue Bird Circle in Houston, P.E.O. chapters in Houston and Colorado, Bible Study Fellowship, and Community Bible Study. Jean and Walt were active members in their church choirs and in the Pathfinders Class at First Presbyterian in Colorado Springs.

She is survived by her husband, Walt, sister-in-law Carole Scheldrup, brothers-in-law C. Clyde Jones and Erhard Fertala, daughters Susan Rozman (Jim) and Lynda Jean Wilbur (Jeff), son Mark Heckelmann (Ty), 8 grandchildren and their spouses, 8 great-grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews and their families. She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Margaret (Midge) Jones, her brother John Scheldrup, sister-in-law Dorothy Fertala and niece, Karen Jones Prevette.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Jean's caregivers in the last years of her life, especially Lee Carpenter, and the nurses, PT, and staff at Laurel Manor in Colorado Springs. A memorial service to honor Jean will be held later in the year due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Jean's name to the mission activities at First Presbyterian, Colorado, Springs, or their local P.E.O. chapter.







