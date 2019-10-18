Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Louise Perrin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Louise Perrin, went to be with her Lord on October 11, 2019, at her home. Jeanie was born at Glockner hospital on May 17, 1930, to Walter and Margaret (Foster) MacDonald. Jeanie loved her faith, her community and her family. She attended First Presbyterian Church her entire life, and was a member since 1943. Teaching Sunday School to the first grade boys for thirty years, involved her in the church's future, while being a deacon and member of several women's circles, and Bible Studies gave Jeanie the opportunity to participate in the church's progress. She also enjoyed working with Get Set children at the church, and teaching Vacation Bible School, during the summers.

Jeanie loved that she was a Colorado Springs native. She attended Cheyenne School from Kindergarten through high school, and she was a proud student, under Dr. Lloyd (Pappy) Shaw's, educational tutelage. Jeanie enjoyed the many class reunions every summer, and was heartbroken to miss the 70th reunion this summer, due to her illness. Her community involvement included volunteering at the Marion House, working with Christmas Unlimited, teaching Vacation Bible School, all over the state, and being a member of the Downtown Partnership. She was a charter member of the Treasure Trails Antique Study club, a member of the Red Hat (Elites), PEO, and the El Paso County Pioneers, to name just a few. Jeanie taught at Pixie Village Pre-School for sixteen years, and loved working with the 2 1/2 - 3 year olds.

Jeanie's priority after her faith, was her family. She married Oliver William Perrin in 1950. They have two daughters, Cindi and Robbie. Jeanie's goals in life were to be a wife and mother, so she reveled in Bill's success and her daughters' accomplishments. She volunteered as a room mother, a choir mother, a band mother and was a constant driver for carpools. Jeanie adored being a grandma to Korrie and Kyle. She finally was able to celebrate being a great grandma, to Max Daisy and Remi Jean, who surrounded her with laughter, hugs and life, during her last few months. Preceding Jeanie in death were her parents, Walter and Margaret MacDonald; and her husband, Bill. Surviving Jeanie are her daughters, Cindi Perrin, and Robbie (Marty) Emge; her grandchildren Korrie (Andy) Denning and Kyle Emge; and great grandchildren, Max Daisy and Remi Jean Denning. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Julee) MacDonald, sister in law, Joyce MacDonald and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanie's family would like to thank First Presbyterians Congregational Care and Pikes Peak Hospice, for their compassion, support and steadfastness, throughout Mom's illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either First Presbyterian Church's Congregational Care or Pike Peak Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, CO.







